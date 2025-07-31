Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 693,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 468.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

