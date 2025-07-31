Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.81 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

