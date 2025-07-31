GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 125,172 Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,172 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.64% of Telos worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Telos by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.00. Telos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

