GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.13 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $15,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

In other news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,803.90. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

