Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

