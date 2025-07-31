Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 297.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 85.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 169.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $299.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $279.61 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

