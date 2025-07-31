Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.