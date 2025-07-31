Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $18,262,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $3,299,282. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $512.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.58. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

