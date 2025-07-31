N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,554,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,076,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $40.20.
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile
The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.