N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.