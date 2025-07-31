N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 708,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 330,153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $6,884,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock worth $9,396,920 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

