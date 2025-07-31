Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

