ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.