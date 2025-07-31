1,000 Shares in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,226,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,640,000 after acquiring an additional 187,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,016,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,624,000 after acquiring an additional 503,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.2%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

