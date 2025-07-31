Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

