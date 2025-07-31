3,180 Shares in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in National Grid Transco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is 78.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.