Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Insider Activity at Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $16,751,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,616.37. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,273,765 shares of company stock worth $756,222,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $333.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carvana has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.