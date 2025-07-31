GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $140.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,119.72. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $356,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after buying an additional 1,610,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after buying an additional 719,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after acquiring an additional 710,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

