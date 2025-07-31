DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 780.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DOCN opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.76.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
