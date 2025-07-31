Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $92.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Nasdaq stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Nasdaq by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

