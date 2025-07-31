ITT (NYSE:ITT) vs. Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

91.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ITT pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ITT pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

ITT has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $173.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 14.19% 17.75% 10.24% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $3.63 billion 3.46 $518.30 million $6.29 25.35 Shanghai Industrial $3.71 billion 0.43 $359.94 million N/A N/A

ITT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shanghai Industrial.

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

