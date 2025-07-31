NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) vs. 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Financial Analysis

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.com and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.com -22.69% -19.49% -13.42% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.com and NextMart”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 1.05 -$18.63 million ($0.55) -4.71 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.com.

Volatility and Risk

1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1stdibs.com and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

