NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

