Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) vs. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head to Head Survey

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patrick Industries and Thor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67 Thor Industries 1 7 2 0 2.10

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $96.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Thor Industries has a consensus price target of $87.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $3.79 billion 0.89 $138.40 million $4.17 24.24 Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.50 $265.31 million $4.17 22.54

This table compares Patrick Industries and Thor Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Thor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Thor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.74% 12.90% 4.71% Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61%

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thor Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Thor Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Patrick Industries pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thor Industries pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Thor Industries has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Thor Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Thor Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Thor Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.