Comparing Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonac and Avient”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Resonac alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonac $8.78 billion 0.52 $350.37 million $1.08 22.75 Avient $3.24 billion 0.90 $169.50 million $1.07 29.69

Dividends

Resonac has higher revenue and earnings than Avient. Resonac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Resonac pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Resonac pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 100.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avient has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avient is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonac and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonac 2.40% 8.34% 2.56% Avient 3.09% 10.48% 4.16%

Risk and Volatility

Resonac has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resonac and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonac 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avient 0 3 3 1 2.71

Avient has a consensus target price of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Resonac.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avient beats Resonac on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonac

(Get Free Report)

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives. It also provides lithium-ion batteries and mechanical carbon; ceramics, resins, cosmetic ingredients/medicinal additives, monomers, adhesives, tapes, and chromatography products; and elastomers. In addition, the company offers polyimides; HD media; friction materials; aluminum gravity casting products; packaging/containers for food, medicine, and electronics; electrical insulating epoxy resin molded products; zipper bags and tapes; titanium oxide and alumina; and elastic polishing grindstone. Further, it provides polypropylene and polyethylene; liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, and gas-related equipment; liquefied oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; molecular sieve; graphite electrodes; plasters, fireproofing pipes, and wall sidings; cement and moisture removal sheets; industrial materials; and FRP, coated sand, and separating mediums. Additionally, the company engages in the contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicines; leasing of personal computers and other business equipment; outsourcing of salary, welfare, and finance-related business; and synthesis, analysis, and SDS preparation services. The company was formerly known as Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation in January 2023. Resonac Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks. Its products are used in medical and pharmaceutical devices, food packaging, personal care and cosmetics, transportation, building products, wire and cable, recreational and athletic apparel, construction and filtration, outdoor furniture, healthcare, textiles and appliances, and industrial markets. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.