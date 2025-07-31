Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after acquiring an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.