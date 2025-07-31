Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $297.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Saia in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.16.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $302.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.98. Saia has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $64,410,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.