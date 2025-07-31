Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Raised by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,275,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,575,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $285.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.33. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

