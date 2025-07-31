12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $360.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $363.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

