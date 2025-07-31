TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as high as C$4.58. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 22,835 shares changing hands.

TDb Split Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85.

About TDb Split

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit.

