Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 42.9% in July

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CCM opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Concord Medical Services in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

