Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 620.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 120,050.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $821.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

