Ackerman Asset Management LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ackerman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ackerman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,347,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $360.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $363.05. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

