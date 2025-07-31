Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.36 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 380,097 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,100,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($58,339.96). 63.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Featured Articles

