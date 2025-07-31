Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,452,948 shares changing hands.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of £172.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.76.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 619,500 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,390 ($16,428.00). Insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

