Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2025

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as low as C$2.46. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 5,850 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.77%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd operates in the steel business. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wire and related products for a range of applications. It offers products such as bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products.

