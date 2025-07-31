Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.15. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 11,735 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 77.53% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

