Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2025

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.56 and traded as low as $41.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Q.E.P. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About Q.E.P.

(Get Free Report)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.