Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.56 and traded as low as $41.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 490 shares traded.
Q.E.P. Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.
Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Q.E.P. Dividend Announcement
About Q.E.P.
Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.
