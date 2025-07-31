Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.56 and traded as low as $41.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Q.E.P. Dividend Announcement

About Q.E.P.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.