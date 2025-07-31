Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 89,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,655 call options.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $131,844.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $229,254.03. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $762,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,487.50. This trade represents a 51.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,758 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

