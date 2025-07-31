Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 156% compared to the average volume of 4,375 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,612.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after buying an additional 1,322,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 224.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after acquiring an additional 894,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

