Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,275,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.04 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $834.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $855.38. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. New Street Research raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

