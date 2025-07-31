Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $139.33 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.16.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

