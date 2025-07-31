Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $2,782,000. Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $764.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.99. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

