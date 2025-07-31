Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $46,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,575. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,703 in the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.4%

ZM stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

