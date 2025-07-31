Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.5% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,861,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

