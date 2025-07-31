Federated Hermes Inc. Has $42.18 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $42,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 866,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.1%

GLPI opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.