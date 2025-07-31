Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 548,750 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Merus worth $43,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610,139 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Merus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 796,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 66,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.00. Merus N.V. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

