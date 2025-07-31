Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,689 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 214,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.0%

BIO stock opened at $250.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.