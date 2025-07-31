Malavika Sagar Sells 1,945 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malavika Sagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of TE Connectivity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $212.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

