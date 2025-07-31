Cipher Mining (CIFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cipher Mining to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts expect Cipher Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.72. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,752,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,378,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,872,449.52. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $3,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,378,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,631,627.48. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,878,290 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,097. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cipher Mining stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,050,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Cipher Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

